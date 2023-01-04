PPD: Suspect on the run after stealing woman's car at gunpoint in Pensacola

The Pensacola Police Department is searching for the suspect in an armed carjacking Tuesday night near Six Brothers Nephews Grocery Store.

Mike Wood, PPD spokesman, told the News Journal that an unidentified man carjacked a woman around 8 p.m. at the grocery store while pointing a gun at her.

"(The) suspect pointed a gun at the female victim and demanded her 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe," Wood said.

There were no injuries reported, and later Tuesday night authorities found the stolen vehicle in Gulf Breeze.

If anyone has information regarding the incident or the suspect's whereabouts, call the PPD at 850-435-1901 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

