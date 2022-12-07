PPD: Suspect arrested in November hit-and-run that sent bicyclist to hospital

Update: PPD announced that Werowinski turned himself in to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office Tuesday night. He was released at 8:44 p.m. on $10,000 a bond.

Original story: The Pensacola Police Department is searching for 51-year-old Jeff Michael Werowinski Jr. for a felony hit-and-run on Nov. 27 at Baylen and Gregory streets.

PPD spokesman Mike Wood told the News Journal he may be driving a 2003 Silver Dodge Dakota pick-up truck with Florida tag RNF916.

If anyone has any information, call the PPD at 850-435-1901 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Man found, arrested for November hit-and-run of cyclist in Pensacola