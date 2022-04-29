PPD SWAT case: Internal Affairs finds officers did not violate policy in Marioneaux case

The Pensacola Police Department announced Friday that it had concluded an internal investigation into the events surrounding a PPD SWAT team's exchange of gunfire with Corey Marioneaux Jr. earlier this year and the subsequent injury of Marioneaux's child.

A written release from the PPD stated that an investigation, conducted by the agency's own internal affairs unit, found that officers violated neither police policy nor state statues during their Feb. 3 interactions with 23-year-old Marioneaux and his family.

The release referred to injuries sustained by Marioneaux's youngest child while in police care as "accidental."

Marioneaux and his attorneys had yet to respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.

There were two parts to the internal affairs investigation.

First, PPD internal affairs personnel investigated PPD officers' conduct during the execution of a search warrant on Marioneaux’s home in the 2500 block of North Seventh Avenue.

According to police, the SWAT team entered Marioneaux's home searching for physical evidence related to a Jan. 22 shooting in downtown Pensacola in which two people were injured.

One-year-old Cylen Marioneaux was injured after the Pensacola Police Department's SWAT team raided his father's home Feb. 3. The child reportedly fell headfirst out of the back of a stationary patrol vehicle.

After the SWAT team entered the dwelling, Marioneaux fired and struck an officer's ballistic shield, an arrest report said. A detective returned fire at Marioneaux. No one was injured in the incident before Marioneaux put down his weapon and surrendered to officers.

According to the PPD's Friday release, "The Internal Affairs investigation into PPD actions found that no violations of state statues or PPD policies occurred, and that the execution of the search warrant and the subsequent shot fired by a Pensacola Police officer after being fired upon were both within policy."

The second part of the internal investigation focused on events that occurred after the gunfire was exchanged.

Marioneaux was immediately taken into custody after he exchanged gunfire with police. His two children, Cylen, 1, and Caion, 3, were left in the care of police until another relative could arrive to pick them up.

Attorneys representing the family of Corey Marioneaux Jr., members of the community and his family gather for a press conference on the steps of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Feb. 24.

While being looked after by police, Cylen fell out of the backseat of a PPD cruiser, injuring his face.

In its release Friday, PPD stated that, "The investigation into this incident found that no violations of state statutes or PPD policies or procedures occurred, and that this incident was accidental."

The release explained the situation by stating that Cylen and Caion had been placed in the backseat of a unmarked police vehicle after the arrest of their father.

A detective who was in the vehicle with the children exited the vehicle and closed the door to assist another vehicle that was trying to maneuver through the "numerous vehicles at the scene," the release stated.

As the detective reopened the unmarked police cruiser's backseat door to re-enter the vehicle "unknown to him, one of children had moved from the center of the backseat to the door," the release stated.

"Unfortunately as a result, the child fell approximately 1 foot to the ground," the release continued. "Officers immediately called EMS who responded to the scene within moments and checked the child before he was released to a family member."

Corey Marioneaux Jr. talks to the media March 23 after learning that prosecutors would not pursue charges against him in connection to shooting at a SWAT team that entered his house.

Marioneaux was originally charged by police with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer in connection to the Feb. 3 SWAT team incident.

However, prosecutors announced their decision not to press charges against Corey Marioneaux Jr. last month, noting the available evidence indicated Marioneaux did not initially realize it was police officers who entered his home.

"State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden announces that after diligent investigation and review no criminal prosecution will be commenced against Corey Marioneaux Jr. for a shooting incident that occurred during the lawful execution of a search warrant at his residence on February 3rd, 2022," reads a news release from the State Attorney's Office released last month.

Following the announcement, Marioneaux's attorneys — James Bryant, Carlos Moore, Rodney Diggs and Reganel Reeves — issued a joint statement praising the decision by the State Attorney’s Office.

"We are pleased that prosecutors have opted to drop all charges against Corey Marioneaux, Jr. today," the statement said. "If officers with the Pensacola Police Dept. had simply taken a moment to fully evaluate the situation, he wouldn't have been arrested in the first place. Mr. Marioneaux is completely innocent and deserves to have his record cleared and good name restored."

Attorneys representing Marioneaux and his family have announced plans to sue the PPD in civil court for the injuries Cylen endured while in police care.

The News Journal was unable to find any court filing on behalf of Marioneaux or his family against the PPD as of Friday.

