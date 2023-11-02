PPD SWAT team arrests Pensacola man suspected of early Pensacola Village homicide

Pensacola Police Department officials announced Thursday that their SWAT team arrested the suspect in the Oct. 1 fatal shooting at Pensacola Village Apartments.

PPD's SWAT team took 20-year-old Jakobi Smith into custody around 3 p.m. Thursday on murder charges for allegedly shooting Leron Wesley at the apartment complex.

"Smith was taken into custody in the 2600 block of 7th Avenue by the Pensacola Police Department," a press release says. "He is being processed and will be held at the Escambia County Jail."

On Oct. 1, officers responded to 500 E. Fairfield Drive around 1 p.m. and found Wesley with a fatal gunshot wound at the "G" building.

