PPD: Three people wounded in drive-by shooting in Pensacola

The Pensacola Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that wounded multiple people on Wednesday evening.

The incident was reported near P and Gadsden streets around 7:40 p.m. According to a PPD spokesperson, there were three victims. None of the victims' wounds appeared to be life threatening.

At this time, the circumstances around the shooting are unavailable and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or send the information via the P3 App on any smartphone.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola drive-by shooting at P Street and Gadsden being investigated