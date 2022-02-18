PPD: Two Pensacola apartment complexes targeted for vehicle burglaries, firearms stolen

The Pensacola Police Department is investigating several vehicle burglaries that occurred Thursday night at two apartment complexes.

Public Information Officer Mike Wood said in a press release that officers have taken 12 vehicle burglary reports at Chapins Landing Apartments at 711 Underwood Ave. and Broadview Oaks Apartments at 6101 College Parkway.

Wood said all of the vehicles were unlocked, and at least two firearms were taken.

Police said they want to remind residents to never store valuables and firearms in a vehicle overnight and to always lock their cars. Be sure to contact PPD in the event of a vehicle burglary, even if nothing was taken, so that the incident can be documented.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact PPD at 850-435-1901 or report tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola police investigate Chapins Landing, Broadview Oaks burglaries