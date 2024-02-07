PPD warns of scam impersonating law enforcement

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is warning neighbors about a scan in which a caller will identify themselves as a PPD officer and ask for money.

PPD said the department has recently become aware of the scam circulating, in which the caller tells the victim they missed a court date and have a warrant, asking for money to resolve the issue.

PPD reminds the community that it will never ask for money to clear a warrant. If you think you’ve been a victim of this scam or any other like it, you should report it to both PPD and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

You can file a report with the FTC online or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP (1-877-382-4357). PPD said the FTC enters fraud-related complaints into a database available to law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and abroad.

