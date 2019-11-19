PPG Industries (PPG) to Showcase Mobility Coatings Solutions

PPG Industries Inc. PPG announced that it will present two papers and demonstrate its entire range of coatings and technology solutions for mobility and aerospace applications as well as electronic, conductive and specialty materials at IDTechEX 2019 in Santa Clara, CA, between Nov 20 and Nov 21.

The presentation by PPG Industries will likely include solutions for mobility coatings for battery cells and assemblies, and functional indoor and outdoor sensor applications. The company will discuss the development of customized dispersion to assist in incorporating graphene into various end-use systems and formulations.

PPG Industries will demonstrate various products and technologies, including the entire range of mobility coatings for the autonomous, connected, electrified and shared (ACES) vehicle ecosystem.

The company will exhibit polymer-thick-film circuit materials for electronic applications. Moreover, it will emphasize its role as a conductive coatings supplier to most of the world’s key consumer electronic, medical device and aerospace companies. The company’s conductive coatings offer better performance properties and lower application costs compared with competing technologies — including vacuum metallization and selective plating. The company’s conductive coatings also offer outstanding electromagnetic interference (EMI)/RFI shielding and electrical conductivity.

Moreover, PPG Industries plans to showcase its engineered materials, including Cuming Microwave materials, which are designed to eliminate EMI problems and reduce noise in electronic packages.

Shares of the company have gained 21.7% year to date against the industry’s 20.8% decline.

PPG Industries recorded net income from continuing operations of $366 million or $1.54 per share in the third quarter compared with $368 million or $1.51 per share a year ago. Its adjusted earnings per share of $1.67 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61.

The company’s revenues inched up 0.2% year over year to $3,826 million in the third quarter. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,896.7 million.

PPG Industries anticipates soft global economic growth for the fourth quarter. It expects the same to impact several end-use markets.

For 2019, the company anticipates adjusted EPS of $6.17-$6.27. The projection includes fourth quarter year-over-year growth in constant currencies of around 15% at the mid-point. Moreover, the adjusted EPS growth is at the low-to-mid end of 7-10% range the company mentioned earlier, excluding the impacts of currency translation.

The company anticipates sales growth in a low-single-digit percentage for the year, which excludes the impacts of currency translation.

