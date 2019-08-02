PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) Might Not Be A Great Investment

Today we'll evaluate PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for PPHE Hotel Group:

0.052 = UK£77m ÷ (UK£1.6b - UK£69m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, PPHE Hotel Group has an ROCE of 5.2%.

View our latest analysis for PPHE Hotel Group

Is PPHE Hotel Group's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In this analysis, PPHE Hotel Group's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 8.2% average reported by the Hospitality industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Separate from how PPHE Hotel Group stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

You can see in the image below how PPHE Hotel Group's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

LSE:PPH Past Revenue and Net Income, August 2nd 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect PPHE Hotel Group's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

PPHE Hotel Group has total assets of UK£1.6b and current liabilities of UK£69m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 4.4% of its total assets. PPHE Hotel Group reports few current liabilities, which have a negligible impact on its unremarkable ROCE.

The Bottom Line On PPHE Hotel Group's ROCE