PPK Group (ASX:PPK) shareholders have earned a 42% CAGR over the last five years

It hasn't been the best quarter for PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 24% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been spectacular. In that time, the share price has soared some 433% higher! So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 82% drop, in the last year.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Because PPK Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years PPK Group saw its revenue shrink by 43% per year. So it's pretty surprising to see that the share price is up 40% per year. There can be no doubt this kind of decoupling of revenue growth and share price growth is unusual to see in loss making companies. I think it's fair to say there is probably a fair bit of excitement in the price.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between PPK Group's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that PPK Group's TSR of 478% over the last 5 years is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in PPK Group had a tough year, with a total loss of 81%, against a market gain of about 4.1%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 42% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for PPK Group (1 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

