Has PPK Group Limited's (ASX:PPK) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

PPK Group (ASX:PPK) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 66% over the last month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study PPK Group's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

View our latest analysis for PPK Group

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PPK Group is:

1.9% = AU$775k ÷ AU$41m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.02 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of PPK Group's Earnings Growth And 1.9% ROE

As you can see, PPK Group's ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 9.3%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. In spite of this, PPK Group was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 54% in the last five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared PPK Group's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 16%.

ASX:PPK Past Earnings Growth April 23rd 2020 More

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is PPK Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is PPK Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

PPK Group has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 67%, meaning the company only retains 33% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, PPK Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.