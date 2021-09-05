PPL (NYSE:PPL) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.41

PPL Corporation's (NYSE:PPL) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.41 per share on 1st of October. The dividend yield will be 5.5% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

PPL's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before this announcement, PPL was paying out 164% of what it was earning, and not generating any free cash flows either. This high of a dividend payment could start to put pressure on the balance sheet in the future.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 76.8% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 95%. This is definitely on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

PPL Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from US$1.40 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.66. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.7% a year over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. PPL's EPS has fallen by approximately 17% per year during the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

PPL's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for PPL (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

