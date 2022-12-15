PPO violation leads to arrest

Dec. 14—TRAVERSE CITY — An unwanted ex-boyfriend was arrested on suspicion of home invasion and a personal protection order violation after his ex-girlfriend found him sitting in her home.

At approximately 6:01 p.m. on Tuesday night, a Traverse City woman called 9-1-1 to report that her ex-boyfriend, a 46-year-old Traverse City man, was sitting in her spare bedroom in her East Bay Township home, according to reports from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office.

She told dispatchers that she came home and noticed that some things were askew, including the blinds hanging in her house.

When she entered, deputies said she told them that her ex-boyfriend, who she had taken a PPO out against, allegedly refused to leave the property until she gave him the keys to her van.

Capt. Chris Clark said the Traverse City man then allegedly took the keys and went to a friend's house within city limits.

A deputy from the sheriff's office followed him there and placed him under arrest on suspicion of third-degree home invasion and violating a court-ordered PPO.

The man once lived with his ex-girlfriend at the East Bay Township residence, Clark said.

The sheriff's office would not disclose the name of the man, or his ex-girlfriend, citing the ongoing investigation.

The man is currently in custody in the Grand Traverse County Jail.