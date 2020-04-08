PPP loan plan a mess so far for small businesses riding out coronavirus crisis

Disaster. Fiasco. Debacle. That’s how the rollout of the Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) is widely described. PPP is the loan program aimed at helping small businesses and the self-employed keep their employees paid through the coronavirus crisis, with loans that can be ‘forgiven’—in other words, turned into a grant. But frankly, it’s just a mess.

As part of the CARES act passed in late March, Congress allocated $359 billion for small business relief. PPP enables businesses to get loans of 2.5 times their average annual ‘payroll costs’ and have those loans forgiven if they spend at least 75% of those funds on ‘payroll costs’ within 8 weeks. It’s designed to get paychecks to those working in small businesses quickly. It immediately became a very, very popular program.

(If you want more information on how to apply for the PPP program or other resources for small business and the self-employed, sign up for my newsletter at www.PlanningShop.com or follow one of my Facebook Live events at www.facebook.com/RhondaAbramsSmallBusiness )

The Senate wanted these funds to go through banks instead of the Treasury Department or the SBA. This was supposed to get money to businesses faster. Instead, it created mass confusion and frustration.

“Talk to 20 business owners, and they’re all hearing something different from their banks,” said Amanda Ballantyne, Executive Director of Main Street Alliance, representing more than 30,000 small businesses.

More: Emergency small business loan program is off to shaky start amid blitz of applications

More: As the Trump administration praises coronavirus relief program, lenders and small businesses criticize delays

More: Facebook pledges $40M for small businesses, introduces new fundraising tools and digital gift cards

Banks each have different online processes and require different documentation to meet federal guidelines. Most banks are only accepting applications from existing customers; at least one bank limits applications only to those with business accounts, wrongly shutting out those sole proprietors with only personal accounts.

Lynette Jefferies, owner of My Desserts Diva, said the economic impact of the coronavirus has hurt her and many other entrepreneurs, particularly businesses owned by black women. More

By Monday morning, Wells Fargo stopped accepting applications altogether, saying they’d reached their financial limit. Bank of America had received over $32 billion in applications. Websites crashed. Small business owners were frustrated. Sole proprietors perplexed. Everyone was angry. And tat was just the first business day.

Worse: Big businesses are actually able to take a big chunk of these funds supposedly set aside for small businesses and the self-employed. Hotel and restaurant businesses with fewer than 500 employees in one location also qualified for these funds -- up to $10 million. Sole proprietors who do their own bookkeeping or small businesses fighting just to survive use the same applications and compete for funds with hotel or restaurant chains. Crazy.

I have yet to hear of a small business whose owner has actually been told they’ve been approved or has received any money.

There’s a little good news: The Treasury Department on Monday indicated they’d take these loans off the banks’ balance sheets, freeing up more funds from individual banks.

But that doesn’t solve the problem of the pot running out.

Because of demand, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday he’d ask for $250 billion added to the PPP program. More money is desperately needed, but that won’t solve the program’s inherent problems.

“It's not clear that putting more money into this program will actually solve the crisis that millions of small business owners are facing,” said Ballantyne. “The challenges with the PPP will be persistent.”

A broader “CARES 2” package is already being discussed and the idea has bipartisan support. I hope that in that package, America will get a real “Small Business Survival” program, not just a program to protect paychecks, including: