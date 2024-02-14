PPS student charged, accused of assaulting ‘at least’ 4 school employees

A Pittsburgh Public Schools student is facing criminal charges after police say he assaulted at least four teachers or staff members at his school.

Qvawn Rembert-Leonard, 18, was charged Tuesday with four felony counts of aggravated assault after allegedly going on a violent rampage against the staff inside his school, Oliver Citywide Academy Satellite at Greenway in Crafton Heights.

On 11 at 11, how police say the violent rampage started over a cell phone.

