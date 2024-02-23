PPSC offers fast track to behavioral health career

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — In the Fall of 2024, Pikes Peak State College (PPSC) will introduce a new behavioral health degree program featuring five “micro-credential” pathways designed to provide rapid qualifications for entry-level positions.

The program is designed to address the significant demand for qualified workers in Colorado by offering a “stackable” pathway toward an Associate of Applied Science (AAS) in Behavioral Health degree. Students can earn certificates as they complete coursework, enabling them to enter the workforce while pursuing their degree.

According to El Paso County’s Economic and Workforce Progress Report, there is an almost 30% growth rate projected for the behavioral health industry in the county. However, the lack of certified applicants for these positions creates barriers to filling the positions. Additionally, those interested in entering the field often find the education requirements daunting.

“In this industry, students traditionally complete lengthy degree programs before entering the workforce. However, this degree offers students the opportunity to gain real-world experience after just one semester,” said Misty Hull, Acting Director of Behavioral Health and Department Chair of Psychology. “This allows students to determine if the career path is a good fit for them earlier on in their education.”

Those who are already in the workforce can enroll in the program to earn a certificate to advance their career, or students looking to enter the behavioral health industry can enroll to work toward the AAS. Students can choose from two tracks: addiction recovery or mental health and social work. Classes within those tracks offer certifications such as Addiction Recovery Assistant, Behavioral Health Assistant, and Patient Navigator.

Industry partners, such as Woven Care, are excited to work with PPSC students.

“Woven Care is thrilled about how this groundbreaking program will serve as a training ground for skilled professionals in Behavioral Health and ignite excitement in the field,” said Joe Ancona, a Woven Care representative.

Enrollment for the Fall 2024 semester opens on March 16.

