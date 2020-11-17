PPWI Telehealth Services Provide Essential Health Care During Coronavirus Pandemic

Patients Can Access Needed Sexual and Reproductive Health Care During Time of Crisis

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin (PPWI) today issued an important reminder about the availability of telehealth services to ensure patients continue to have access to safe, affordable and high-quality care during the coronavirus pandemic. Telehealth services allow patients to access time sensitive and essential sexual and reproductive health care from the safety of their home including access to birth control, STD testing and treatment, pregnancy testing, and more. Patients connect with PPWI's trusted providers through a private and secure video link or phone line and can have needed items mailed or available for curbside pick up.

(PRNewsfoto/Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin)

"We know that patients who might otherwise seek treatment may avoid scheduling health care services for fear of COVID-19, so it's important to remind people that sexual and reproductive health care can't wait," said Tanya Atkinson, President and CEO of PPWI. "While our doors remain open, we want patients to know they can also safely access needed services virtually."

For many, barriers to health care have increased during COVID. Knowing this, PPWI has worked to ensure that health care services remain accessible to patients regardless of race, gender, income level, insurance coverage and immigration status. Telehealth services play a key role in keeping care accessible for all, especially for patients with transportation barriers and those in more rural areas.

In person visits are also still available for many other essential services including long acting reversable contraceptives, routine cancer screenings, pre-cancerous biopsies, miscarriage management, early pregnancy complication services, preconception and postpartum care and referrals, and HPV vaccine.

"At Planned Parenthood, we believe everybody should have access to the health care they need – no matter what," says Atkinson. "We urge people to not put off essential health care needs. Maintaining access to important time-sensitive care, keeping individuals out of the ER and helping prevent the development of longer term problems is especially important during this pandemic."

Story continues

To find a Planned Parenthood health center or schedule a telehealth appointment visit https://www.plannedparenthood.org/health-center.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is a nonprofit health care provider serving 60,000 patients annually at 24 health centers throughout the state including in Milwaukee, Madison, La Crosse, Blair, Sheboygan, Wausau, Portage, Delevan, Waukesha, Appleton, Oshkosh, Green Bay, Racine, Kenosha, Sparta, West Bend and Wisconsin Rapids.

Contact:

Lisa Boyce

lisa.boyce@ppwi.org

414-271-8045

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppwi-telehealth-services-provide-essential-health-care-during-coronavirus-pandemic-301173911.html

SOURCE Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin