PR firm Moxley Carmichael sold to key execs; CEO an OR native

Pictured are Charley Sexton, from left, Shaun Fulco, Lauren Miller and Scott Bird.
Cynthia Moxley and Alan Carmichael have sold Moxley Carmichael, an East Tennessee public relations firm, to a group of key company executives that represent 95 combined years of public relations, marketing, creative and management experience — 67 of which have been at Moxley Carmichael.

The sale of the firm was finalized on June 24, and the buyers worked with First Horizon Bank. Moxley Carmichael will remain locally owned and operated, managed by Chief Executive Officer Lauren Miller, Chief Financial Officer Shaun Fulco, Chief Operating Officer and President Scott Bird and Chief Creative Officer Charley Sexton. As members of the company’s executive team, they have assisted Moxley and Carmichael in setting the direction of the company and participating in major client-related decisions for several years in preparation for this transition, according to a news release.

Both Moxley and Carmichael will continue to provide counsel and support to the 30-year-old company and its clients. The company rose from Moxley serving a handful of clients out of the couple’s home to a firm known statewide for its leading client list and dedication to the highest level of client service and results.

Miller, an Oak Ridge native and 2003 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, previously served Moxley Carmichael’s leading clients, such as Pilot Company and Covenant Health, as senior vice president.

“Our existing and growing team will continue to give our clients and community the outstanding services and results we pride ourselves on delivering, as we build on the great foundation laid by Cynthia and Alan,” Miller stated in the release. “This vision will allow us to continue the 30-year legacy of Moxley Carmichael as a locally owned and dedicated company serving Knoxville, East Tennessee and beyond.”

Moxley said the sale to employees is something she and Carmichael have contemplated for several years, and they are pleased to continue advising the team and helping serve major client needs.

“One of the most rewarding parts of my job has been the association with some of the greatest business and community leaders in our region,” she said. “That will continue. Our names are on the company, and we remain committed to its success through working with clients, new business development and visibility in the community. I am pleased that the new ownership team plans to continue Moxley Carmichael’s significant community support.

“The new owners know how to deliver results and exceed client expectations, and they will take Moxley Carmichael to even higher levels of service to the business sector and the community at large. They have ingrained themselves in the Knoxville community, have a strong work ethic and a commitment to making our region great. They will continue to play a significant part in the economic and cultural progress of this area.”

Here is information on the new owners:

  • Lauren Miller, CEO – After receiving a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Florida and completing an internship at Moxley Carmichael, Miller joined the team as a public relations specialist in August 2007. She excelled in client service, communications strategy and execution, and over 15 years with the firm, was promoted to account executive, senior account executive, director of client services and senior vice president. Miller works with key clients and oversees the firm’s account team. Miller is a graduate of the 2019 class of Leadership Knoxville and currently serves as an LK Scholars Mentor. She was named a 40 Under 40 Honoree by the Greater Knoxville Business Journal in 2018. Miller is the daughter of Lynn Christ and the late John Christ of Oak Ridge, and she resides in Knoxville with her husband, John; children Ellie and Paxson; and rescue dog, Chloe.

  • Scott Bird, President/COO – Scott Bird joined Moxley Carmichael in 2006, and most recently as vice president of marketing, represents such segment-leading clients as The Trust Company of Tennessee, Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation, Johnson Architecture and Knoxville Utilities Board. He has more than 25 years of experience in helping clients communicate and market effectively. Before joining Moxley Carmichael, Bird worked in a variety of management positions in marketing communications for business-to-business and professional service firms in the Knoxville area. He has been active in the American Marketing Association at local and national levels. Bird earned his bachelor’s degree in 1992 and MBA in 1994 in marketing from the University of Tennessee. He holds a certificate in professional fundraising from Boston University.

  • Shaun Fulco, CFO – Fulco has more than 30 years of managerial and accounting experience. As CFO, she directs all financial aspects of the business, including accounting practices, budgeting, financial planning and analysis, financial strategy and monitoring of financial performance. In 2016, the Knoxville chapter of Financial Executives International and the Greater Knoxville Business Journal selected Fulco as small business CFO of the Year. Before joining Moxley Carmichael in 2007, she was CFO for Space Walk Interactive LLC, a New Orleans-based company with worldwide manufacturing facilities and more than 200 branch stores across the United States. Prior to that, she spent 11 years in the banking industry. She is a graduate of The University of New Orleans. Shaun is active in the community and serves on the board of directors for YWCA Knoxville & the Tennessee Valley. She is a graduate of the 2019 Leadership Sevier class. She resides in Sevierville with her husband, Dave, and three dogs, Sugar, Millie and Lola, and she enjoys spending time with her son, Jacob; daughter-in-law, Marcella; and grandson, Grayson.

  • Charley Sexton, CCO – Sexton has led the creative, graphic design and web development services as creative director of Moxley Carmichael. He works with nearly every client on the firm’s roster and manages a highly creative and talented staff. Prior to joining Moxley Carmichael in 2001, he was a graphic designer at Clarence Brown Theatre and earned a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from the University of Tennessee. Sexton serves on the board of directors of the East Tennessee Community Design Center, and he is a founding member and past president of Young Professionals of Knoxville and is a member of the American Institute of Graphic Arts (AIGA). He is a graduate of the 2021 class of Leadership Knoxville. He also is a founding member of Zoo Knoxville’s Circle of Friends Leadership Council and was recognized as ambassador of the year in 2015. In 2016, he was recognized in the Greater Knoxville Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 list. Sexton resides Powell with his wife, Linnie; their two daughters, Haley and Riley; and a cat named Millie.

For more information, visit www.moxleycarmichael.com.

Moxley Carmichael is located in the historic Miller’s Building on Gay Street in downtown Knoxville.

