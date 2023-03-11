PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 27, 2023

Kevin Stevenson: Well, thank you, Najim, and thank you, everyone, for joining us this evening. 2022 was certainly not a normal year. And we witnessed inflation around the world reach multi-decade records. The dollar reached heights not seen since the start of the millennium. The people of Ukraine standing in defense from a Russian invasion and countries continue to grapple with the challenges of COVID-19. Like in many other times during PRA's long history, we've successfully navigated these challenges and even more so, we've been able to continue positioning ourselves for the opportunities these challenges often bring such as increased portfolio of supply. As I've said often, its economic downturns where we actually become more relevant and important to the global economy.

Banks and other creditors generally remove charged-off loans from their balance sheets fairly quickly, typically six months here in the U.S. However, we are able to take a long-term view, so we can purchase those non-performing loans and help creditors recoup some of the value. This keeps lending options open, especially when creditors are otherwise preparing to be more conservative. We then use this long-term view with our customers and work to resolve their accounts in an affordable fashion. 2023 is shaping up to be another important year for PRA Group as we progress along the consumer credit cycle and prepare for the anticipated increase in supply. But before we turn our attention to the remaining year ahead, I want to recognize a few milestones we celebrated in 2022.

So first and foremost, we celebrated our 20th anniversary as a publicly traded company by ringing the closing bell at NASDAQ in Times Square. It's hard for me to process two decades of past since we went public in 2002. And I'm proud to have been part of the maturation of not only the industry but of our company. When I look at what we've accomplished as a team, I am -- I'm truly amazed. Since our IPO, we've grown ERC from $200 million to over $5 billion. We've grown revenue from $56 million to nearly $1 billion. We've grown net income from $11 million to $117 million. And we've taken this company from a small player in the U.S. to one of the world's largest purchasers of NPLs with portfolios in 18 countries around the globe. And speaking of our global presence, we also celebrated our tenth year of operations in the U.K., which is where we started our European journey.

Back then, we were mostly a U.S.-centric debt buyer who invested in a small debt buyer and servicer in Kilmarnock, Scotland. That then led to further expansion across Europe in 2014 and beyond. Along the way, we had a philosophy to be one team not just the U.S. company with some European satellites. It took some time and effort. However, we've been able to integrate our company into one PRA. I was reminded that just recently, when I visited our Kilmarnock office, celebrating our tenth anniversary, alongside local leadership, employees and community partners. Remarkably, 40 members of our Kilmarnock team have now been with the Company since before the acquisition. And the U.K. is our second largest market, and we're proud to have grown our presence not only there but across Europe over this past decade.

Our European operation has been a shining star for us. But if you think back to 2016 to 2018, we were very vocal and transparent about the competitive landscape in Europe. In addition to numerous conference calls, I remember attending a conference and commenting about the irrational pricing and the fact that competitors are making land grabs. But instead of getting caught up in the market, we remain disciplined and purchased only what we could do so profitably. At that same conference, I said, many companies would have pulled out or downsized during times like those. And we did the opposite. We leaned in. We invested heavily in digital, data analytics and our workforce. Now all of this set us up for a successful year in 2019, which we built on through today.

In 2022, our European collections were 113% of our December 31, 2021 CECL curves. While at the same time, we achieved record cash efficiency in Europe. These and other achievements are reflective of nearly three decades of success, and they're the result of constant planning, setting goals, achieving those goals and raising the bar even higher. This brings me now to how we executed against our strategic objectives in 2022. So first, we continue to expand our products and market share. A key component of this objective is to be more geographically diversified as seen most prominently in our growth in Europe. We achieved record cash collections in 2022 on a constant currency adjusted basis. This represents consecutive growth in each of the 10 years that we've operated in Europe.

Throughout the year, we also invested in all but one of our operational markets. Alongside continued strong performance in the U.K., we're especially pleased with our developments in other parts of Europe, particularly the Nordics. We also purchased the test portfolio new products in Europe. These investments have given us important data that could expand our addressable market and provide opportunities for growth. Looking beyond Europe, 2022 also represented the first full year of collections in Australia. Since we began purchasing non-performing loans there in 2021, we scale up our team, and locked in some important forward flows, while successfully collecting on the portfolios we purchased. It's still early days, but I am more than pleased with the progress we made thus far.

We also continue to evaluate M&A opportunities across our core business and adjacencies to drive growth and diversification. Last year, we hired a new Head of Corporate Development to help us evaluate opportunities that either enhance our existing footprint, give us new skills or capabilities, provide access to new creditor relationships and data or allow us to enter a new market. Along with purchasing more portfolio, we see M&A as another lever we can pull to drive long-term shareholder value. We are being very strategic and very disciplined in our approach, while making sure that we are well positioned to quickly pursue the right opportunity when it materializes. The next objective is focused on modernizing our collections and improving efficiency at all levels.

We're always leveraging our data and analytics to improve our predictive scoring models, test new data sources and optimize our various collection channels. Our digital platform is now established in all of our operational markets and it continues to drive a significant portion of total collections. Since 2019, global digital collections have increased over 80%. Not only has digital helped us collect more efficiently and cost effectively, but it's also given our customers a greater level of control that was previously unheard of in our industry. In the U.S., digital collections have increased 25% since 2019. We continue to build out our internal legal capabilities, shifting more accounts from external attorneys to our internal legal department and this has helped improve efficiency and increase our data knowledge.

Domestic call center productivity also increased compared to 2019 as we recognize the benefits of recent improvements in scoring and analytics. When you combine that with the growth in digital, this has resulted in fewer collectors being needed. In Europe, we revamped our customer payment websites and increased our digital collections and achieved record efficiency. These accomplishments are the product of the work we've done over the past few years to invest in digital platforms, infrastructure, automation and integration into supporting systems. Our third strategic objective is to be a recognized and trusted brand. We continue to increase our interactions with regulators and elected officials to control our own narrative. Since 2018, we have invested significantly in government relations.

We now have a seat at the table. Key stakeholders proactively contact us to seek our opinions. Over the past year, we've met with more than 300 local, state and federal legislators and their staff. We've tracked hundreds of bills and proactively worked on dozens that would have an impact on our industry. Our work has enabled us to build meaningful relationships, create and leverage coalitions and influence impactful legislation. And finally, our fourth strategic objective is fostering a high-performing workforce. Our employees drive our success, and we continue to respond to their needs and whether that's designing and building financial literary programs, launching employee resource group that hundreds of employees already participated in.

And on a personal note, continuing my weekly dialogues to hear directly from our employees to better understand their needs. In 2022, we continue to serve the communities where we work and live around the world through donations and volunteer efforts. And I'm proud of our employees and their generosity and their heart of forgiving. Their efforts bring to life the values that make our company great. We are really one company, one team worldwide. Now turning to Q4. Total cash collections were $392 million globally, a 17% decrease year-over-year or a 13% decrease on a constant currency adjusted basis. This decrease was primarily driven by lower portfolio purchases in '21 and 2022 due to just the overall lower volumes of portfolios offered for sale.

As you may remember, the excess consumer liquidity of 2020 and 2021 drove U.S. delinquency and charge-off rates to historic loans. This reduced the number and size of portfolios available for sale over the past couple of years. We believe this trend may be starting to reverse as demonstrated by our higher purchasing this quarter. But the low level of supply in recent quarters certainly has impacted our collection results. Net income for the quarter was $16 million. Quarterly portfolio purchases were $288 million, up 43% year-over-year and representing the highest quarterly amount since Q3 2021. 56% of those purchases were in Europe. Taking a closer look at our purchases this quarter, we invested $128 million in the Americas, which represented a sequential increase in purchases for the third quarter in a row.

So after a few quarters of consistent supply and pricing, there appear to be more signs suggesting credit normalization in the U.S. Our existing forward flows of fresh paper, we started to see small but constant month-to-month increases in the volume in the fourth quarter, and this trend has continued through February. In addition, as banks are releasing their metrics around delinquencies, charge-offs and loan provisioning, we're seeing continued credit normalization. In Europe, we invested $161 million during the quarter. We invested in every operational market except for one, including some markets where we haven't purchased them some time. We deployed $407 million in portfolio purchases throughout the year, and we also saw an uptick in returns on portfolios that we purchased in Q4.

The competition in Europe can vary greatly by market, but we're encouraged by our wins in 2022. So, a few comments about some of our markets, the U.K. market has not seen an increase in charge-offs and thus limiting fresh supply. This has caused more competition in recent quarters. However, we've been successful in that market due to the significant flows we've secured and the relationships we have with major sellers. In Spain, a market that we've been very vocal regarding elevated pricing, we've remained disciplined. However, we did purchase a couple of portfolios there in Q4 and hope this is a sign of things changing in that market. Lastly, the Nordics market have continued to be increasingly important for us. In 2022, they represented nearly 30% of our European purchases, whereas five years ago, they only represented 15% of our European purchases.

Europe overall has been a strong driver for PRA Group, especially in the last few years. In 2017, our investments in Europe were roughly 25% of total purchases. And now just five years later, in 2022, they make up closer to half. Given our strong balance sheet, access to funding and the fact that we are truly a global debt buyer, we've been able to successfully invest broadly across the globe, which we believe is a key competitive advantage. Looking ahead, we expect higher volumes of non-performing loans in 2023, and this is based on some of the leading economic indicators that we've been frequently sharing. Active U.S. credit card balances, for example, continue to climb and have set a new record since hitting a trough in early 2021. Balances in Q4 2022 exceeded their pre-pandemic levels by 11%.

And certainly, we've all seen the same data. But the question I sometimes get is so why does that matter? If wages are continuing to go up, shouldn't they theoretically help offset the rising credit card balances. And you might think so. But actually, that's not the case. This next chart helps to illustrate that. Even though wages have been increasing, they are not keeping up with the increase in personal expenses. And what's more, is that a bigger portion of disposable income is going towards the consumers debt. As you can see on this chart, household debt service payments have been trending higher and have reached pre-pandemic levels. For the past few quarters now, we've also seen credit card delinquency rates and more recently, charge-off rates rise from their trough in 2021, and we believe these metrics will continue to trend higher.

This is increasingly supported by many public banks and other creditors who are continuing to build their reserves and project higher loss rates in 2023. And with that, I'd like to turn things over to Pete to go through our financial results in more detail.

Pete Graham: Thanks, Kevin. Total revenues were $223 million for the quarter, nearly $1 billion for the full year. Total portfolio revenue was $219 million, with portfolio income of $185 million and changes in expected recoveries of $34 million. During the quarter, we collected $19 million in excess of our expected recoveries, which represented consolidated over performance of 4%, with Europe over performing by 11%. For the full year, we collected $107 million in excess of expected recoveries which represented consolidated over performance of 5%, with the Americas over performing slightly and Europe over performing by 11%. We continue to observe more normalized collections with sustained over performance in certain vintages.

This has given us the confidence to modestly increase our ERC forecast for those vintages, which drove a positive change in estimate of $15 million. Operating expenses for the fourth quarter were $164 million, an $11 million decrease driven primarily by lower expenses in our U.S. business as well as the strengthening of the U.S. dollar against European currencies. Net interest expense for the fourth quarter was $35 million, an increase of $3 million, primarily reflecting increased interest rates. On a consolidated basis, we're roughly 2/3 hedged to fixed rates. So we've mitigated a good portion of the impact of rising rates, but we will continue to feel some impact of higher interest costs going forward. The effective tax rate was 29% for the quarter and 23.8% for the full year, consistent with the guidance of low 20% range we provided on our third quarter call.

Net income was $16 million, which generated $0.41 in diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter. And for the full year, net income was $117 million, generating $2.94 in diluted earnings per share. For the quarter, cash collections were $392 million compared to $474 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Cash collections in the quarter were negatively impacted by $23 million due to the stronger U.S. dollar. For the full year, cash collections were $1.7 billion compared to $2.1 billion in 2021. The decrease was driven by excess consumer liquidity in the prior year, which accelerated collections in 2021, coupled with lower levels of portfolio purchasing in 2021 and 2022 as well as the impact from the strengthening U.S. dollar. Comparing our full year collections on 2021 and prior vintages to our year-end 2021 ERC projections, Americas was right on target with Europe over performing by 13%, resulting in consolidated over performance of 5%.

For the quarter, Americas collections were $234 million, a decrease of $61 million. For the full year, Americas collections were $1.1 billion, a decrease of $279 million driven primarily by the excess consumer liquidity of last year and the impact of lower portfolio purchasing. We have experienced some early underperformance in the 2021 vintage in Americas Core. This was driven by Brazil, where we took a write-down earlier in the year as well as softer collections in the U.S. core vintage, which we've been monitoring. This could be driven somewhat by inflation or by other factors as this vintage includes the cohort of consumers whose accounts were charged off during peak stimulus periods. European cash collections for the quarter decreased 12% but grew 1% on a currency-adjusted basis.

For the full year, European collections decreased 8%, but grew 4% on a currency-adjusted basis. The purchases we've made over the last few years, particularly in the Nordics, continue to drive the growth of our European collections. Our cash efficiency ratio was 58.6% for the fourth quarter and 61% for the full year, representing the high end of the full year guidance we provided at the end of the third quarter. The year-over-year decrease was largely due to lower cash receipts. But it's worth noting that our cash efficiency remained strong and was still higher than pre-pandemic levels. Due to the capacity in our U.S. operation, we believe we can increase our purchases to some degree without increasing the number of collectors. This would positively impact our cash efficiency ratio.

So with the ramp in supply we're expecting as we generate more cash and build on the operating efficiency improvements we've made over the past few years. Offsetting this somewhat will be the expected build in our legal collections channel as supply ramps up. As a reminder, there's a timing lag when we invest in our legal channel. Typically, there's an upfront cost paid to the courts when a lawsuit is filed, followed several months later by cash collections starting to build. This distorts the cash efficiency ratio in periods of increasing legal placement. We saw something similar in 2018 when a significant increase in accounts placed in the legal collection channel resulted in a temporary dip in our cash efficiency ratio. As we stabilize legal placement levels and generated more collections in 2019, we saw the ratio climbing back higher again.

We have experienced to build in available legal inventory and expect to increase our legal placements in the first quarter of 2023, with legal costs estimated to be in the mid-$20 million range. Taking into consideration all these factors, we expect our full year 2023 cash efficiency ratio to be between 60% and 61%. ERC at December 31 was $5.7 billion, with 38% in the U.S. and 53% in Europe. The decline from the end of 2021 was largely a result of currency translation. On a currency-adjusted basis, ERC would have remained level at $6 billion. We expect to collect $1.5 billion of our ERC balance during the next 12 months. And based on the average purchase multiples we've recorded in 2022, we would need to invest approximately $838 million globally over the same time frame to replace this runoff and maintain current ERC levels.

We believe this level is attainable but continues to depend on normalization of the U.S. market we expect to happen in the coming months. Our capital position remains strong with leverage ratios at the low end of our long-term target of 2x to 3x debt-to-adjusted EBITDA. At the end of the quarter, we had $1.6 billion available under our credit facilities, $465 million of which was available to borrow after considering borrowing base restrictions. Additionally, in the last 12 months, we generated $1.1 billion of adjusted EBITDA, which we use as a good proxy of cash generation and shareholder value being created. During the quarter, we completed the renegotiation of our European credit facility which simplified covenants, reduced borrowing costs and extended the maturity to 2027.

Earlier this month, we completed a $400 million offering of senior unsecured notes. Due to the robust demand for the notes, we were able to upsize the offering to $400 million with pricing at the low end of our anticipated range. $345 million of the net proceeds from this offering will be used to retire our convertible notes maturing in June, with the remainder used to pay down our revolving credit lines. Although we will see a slight uptick in our leverage metrics in the first quarter, this offers leverage neutral and improves our maturity profile. Our funding position is strong, and we have ample capacity in all the markets where we invest. Now, I'd like to turn things back to Kevin.

Kevin Stevenson: All right. Thank you, Pete. 2022 was another strong and meaningful year for PRA Group led by the performance of our European operations. And while not producing the same record results we experienced in 2020 and 2021, this past year was certainly one to remember. We celebrated our 20th anniversary as a publicly traded company, our tenth anniversary in Europe, and completed 26th year in business, which is not something many companies in our industry can say. Since our humble beginnings, we've expanded into 18 countries and have grown to employ more than 3,000 talented individuals around the world. We have seen and experienced a lot during those past two decades and believe the time is near for us to enter the next phase of the consumer credit cycle, one that is marked by strong and increasing supply.

Frankly, we thought this was going to happen exiting 2019 and entering 2020. But then COVID happened, and we all know what followed. That being said, we remain disciplined in our purchasing. We strengthened our balance sheet, we remain focused on the customer and delivering on our strategic objectives, and we continue to invest in our employees, technology and operations. These areas of focus have been pivotal to our success for nearly three decades and will be even more critical to our success going forward. We are ready to help millions of people around the world resolve their debt, and we're ready for the next phase of growth as we continue to deliver value for our employees, customers, partners, communities and shareholders. So operator, we are now ready for questions.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.