The stock of PRA Group (NAS:PRAA, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $37.1 per share and the market cap of $1.7 billion, PRA Group stock is believed to be fairly valued. GF Value for PRA Group is shown in the chart below.


Because PRA Group is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 9.3% over the past five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. PRA Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.04, which is worse than 84% of the companies in Credit Services industry. The overall financial strength of PRA Group is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of PRA Group is poor. This is the debt and cash of PRA Group over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. PRA Group has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.1 billion and earnings of $3.25 a share. Its operating margin is 47.41%, which ranks better than 77% of the companies in Credit Services industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of PRA Group at 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of PRA Group over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. PRA Group's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Credit Services industry. PRA Group's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 9.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Credit Services industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, PRA Group's ROIC is 9.91 while its WACC came in at 6.20. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of PRA Group is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of PRA Group (NAS:PRAA, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Credit Services industry. To learn more about PRA Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

