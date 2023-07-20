'How to practice child love' manual found on Colts Neck youth tennis coach's computer: cop

FREEHOLD — When detectives examined Colts Neck youth tennis instructor Terry Kuo's electronic devices following his arrest in 2017, they found thousands of images of one of his underaged students, along with a document entitled, "How to practice child love,'' a detective told a jury Wednesday.

It was multiple chapters long, Detective Sgt. John Sosdion of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's High-Tech Crimes Bureau testified.

"This guide will teach you in details about how to engage in a safe and harmless sexual relationship with a child,'' Sosdion said, reading from a printout of the document.

Colts Neck tennis isnstructor, Terry Kuo, is charged with kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor

"By following this guide precisely and carefully, you will be able to practice sex with children in obscure safety,'' he said, still reading from the document.

Sosdion was one of the first witnesses at the trial of Kuo, 32, who is accused of having a sexual relationship with a female tennis student between August 2016 and November 2017, when the girl was 12 and 13.

Kuo is on trial before Superior Court Judge Jill Grace O'Malley, charged with kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact, criminal sexual contact, causing or permitting a child to engage in pornography, manufacturing child pornography, possessing child pornography, obscenity, endangering the welfare of a child and conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

"Mr. Kuo denies each and every one of the charges,'' defense attorney Alan Zegas said in his opening statement to the jury.

Sosdion, however, testified about what was in the document about child love found on Kuo's computer. One of the sections of the document was entitled, "Where do I find a child,'' he testified.

In that section was a segment about "the advantage of finding sad and lonely children,'' he said.

"This might be the most important information of this whole chapter,'' Sosdion testified, still reading from the document. "Sad and lonely children will be the children you want to look for.''

The guide went on to say that those children are "easy to approach,'' and "are the ones who will be the the most dedicated to you,'' the detective said, reading from the document.

It also said, "These kids will do anything to keep your attention and love,'' Sosdion testified.

The sergeant also testified about thousands of images of the alleged victim that were found on Kuo's electronic devices.

Kristen Anastos, an assistant Monmouth County prosecutor, displayed dozens of them in court while Sosdion was on the witness stand.

In one long series of photographs recovered from a computer, taken within seconds of each other on Oct. 24, 2016, the victim is first depicted clothed and sitting at a table. Later in the series are numerous photographs of a bare buttocks, and numerous more of a vaginal area.

Some of the photos then depicted the victim's face, with her legs open and in the air, exposing her vaginal area.

Some photos showed a hand spreading the female subject's butt cheeks.

At least one juror had a hand over her eye while the series of photographs was being shown, and another appeared to look down during part of the presentation.

Anastos, in her opening statement to the jury, said the girl first became Kuo's tennis student at age 7.

"He was hired to be her tennis coach, and she was placed into his care,'' Anastos told the jury.

But, once the girl turned 12, Kuo began to treat her like his girlfriend, buying her electronics, Tiffany jewelry and clothing from Victoria's Secret, Anastos said.

Kuo at the time was 25 years old. The relationship continued as Kuo turned 26, and his student turned 13, she said.

"For over a year, that defendant, Terry Kuo, acted like he was in a dating relationships with (the girl),'' Anastos told the jury.

"This grown man treated a pre-teen child like she was his girlfriend,'' she said.

Kuo engaged in sexual activity with the girl that included pulling down her pants and underwear, groping her buttocks and digitally penetrating her, the assistant prosecutor said.

Because of the girl's age, ''she could not legally consent to the sexual activity that this defendant engaged in,'' Anastos said.

Zegas told the jury there were no text messages between Kuo and the girl in which he asked for anything sexual from her.

The tennis student "was going through a particularly hard time,'' Zegas told the jury.

"The young woman had issues which he tried to help her with,'' the defense attorney said.

"Mr. Kuo is a serious man who takes seriously all that he does,'' Zegas told the jury.

"He worked hard to build a business,'' Zegas said of his client. "...He cares for his students.''

Kuo, also known as Victor Lee, is facing two additional criminal cases — one involving other victims and another alleging he led an identity theft ring.

Kuo was scheduled to go to trial in the present case earlier this year, but a mistrial was declared after he urinated in the courtroom in front of prospective jurors during jury selection.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Cops: Colts Neck youth tennis coach downloaded 'child love' manual