Prada reworks winter classics at Milan Fashion Week

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian fashion house Prada reworked wardrobe classics for its fall line at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, with designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons saying they were inspired by the idea of change and transformation.

In a video shared online as part of a virtual Milan Fashion Week, models strutted in layered outfits in an array of prints and colours as part of the autumn/winter 2021-2022 collection.

Prada and Simons, who joined the brand as co-creative director last year, presented tight jacquard-knit bodysuits in mixed prints, which were made to appear as second skin.

Navy and grey pinstripe suits were reimagined as jackets with short scrunched sleeves worn with matching skirts with slits or ankle-length trousers.

Models, who walked between rooms with marble or fake fur floors, wore coats in bright colours, adorned in sparkling paillettes or with exaggerated sleeves.

Outerwear included wraps in fake fur, re-nylon and sequins, and large loose bomber jackets. Dresses were loose and in mainly dark colours.

For the evening there were black jumpsuits and long black dresses with printed collars. Colourful gloves had small zip purses on the front.

"In this collection we play with the idea of the classic - we subvert it, we transmutate it," Prada said in a statement.

"There are many more contrasts in this collection - retro and futuristic, embellished and minimal, sports and elegance - because we are combining them, hybridizing them, creating something that seems new," Simons added.

Milan Fashion Week, which began on Wednesday and runs until March 1, is a virtual event this season due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Major Italian fashion names such as Giorgio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino are sharing videos on a digital platform.

