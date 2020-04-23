Is Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS) Excessively Paying Its CEO?

Michael Ohanessian has been the CEO of Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS) since 2017. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Michael Ohanessian's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Praemium Limited has a market cap of AU$110m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$679k for the year to June 2019. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at AU$510k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under AU$319m, and the median CEO total compensation was AU$390k.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Praemium stands. On a sector level, around 67% of total compensation represents salary and 33% is other remuneration. Our data reveals that Praemium allocates salary in line with the wider market.

It would therefore appear that Praemium Limited pays Michael Ohanessian more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Praemium has changed over time.

Is Praemium Limited Growing?

Praemium Limited has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 58% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 3.4%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Praemium Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 26% over three years, some Praemium Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Praemium Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. However, the returns to investors are far less impressive, over the same period. While EPS is moving in the right direction, we'd say shareholders would want better returns before the CEO is paid much more. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Praemium that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere.