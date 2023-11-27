PragerU asked who a modern prophet was, Latter-day Saints responded

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is interviewed in the visitors’ center during the Washington D.C. Temple rededication in South Kensington, Md., on Sunday Aug. 14, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“________ is a modern prophet,” the official account for PragerU, a conservative media nonprofit, wrote on X.

One of the most common replies was the name of the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: Russell M. Nelson.

President Nelson, a world-class pioneer in heart surgery and father of 10, became the 17th president and prophet of the Church of Jesus Christ on Jan. 16, 2018. Since then, President Nelson has attracted attention for his landmark address on peacemaking and has also received recognition for his work with the NAACP.

Latter-day Saints believe President Nelson is a prophet: a person who God designated to receive revelation from God to share with the whole world. Like the ancient prophets Moses and Abraham, members of the church view President Nelson as responsible for sharing prophetic truths.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, was among those who responded to PragerU’s initial tweet. He wrote on X, “Russell M. Nelson, obviously.”

Lee also posted on X, “Who’s going to explain @NelsonRussellM to @DennisPrager?”

Dozens of the replies on the original tweet were Latter-day Saints replying that President Nelson is a modern prophet. Justin Schille said on X, “The correct answer is @NelsonRussellM.”

Carrie McIntyre who runs the account “The Relevant Questions” quote tweeted Prager U and said, “Bait? You bet it is. Take my ‘organic impression,’ Prager U. 💰 @NelsonRussellM.”

President Nelson recently turned 99 years old. He served for 34 years as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and has served as the prophet and president of the Church of Jesus Christ for almost six years.

As President Nelson approaches a century of life, he reflected on what he’s learned in a book published by Deseret Book: “Heart of the Matter, What 100 Years of Living Have Taught Me.” President Nelson wrote that his life and becoming the president of the church taught him “that divine laws and truths govern our lives, whether we realize it or not.”

“I have come to depend on these essential laws and principles to improve each day as a man and as a husband,” President Nelson wrote.

During the 193rd Semiannual General Conference, a gathering where Latter-day Saints hear from senior church leaders, President Nelson invited the audience to “think celestial.” To Latter-day Saints, thinking celestial means having a perspective that extends beyond the present moment and incorporates principles taught by Jesus Christ.

“When you are confronted with a dilemma, think celestial! When tested by temptation, think celestial,” the church president said. “When someone dies ‘prematurely,’ think celestial. When someone lingers with a devastating illness, think celestial. When the pressures of life crowd in upon you, think celestial. As you recover from an accident or injury, as I am doing now, think celestial.”