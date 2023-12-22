Prague gunman's victims identified – no foreigners among dead

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan (L) and Police President Martin Vondrak speaks during a press conference on the shooting at the Faculty of Arts. imánek Vít/CTK/dpa

All the victims who died in the mass shooting in central Prague have been identified, Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said on Friday.

Speaking to public broadcaster CT, he said there were no foreigners among the dead.

"Fourteen victims from the ranks of students and other persons have now been confirmed, and the perpetrator died – so 15 deaths in total," Prague police chief Petr Matejcek said.

He added that 25 people had been injured, including two from the United Arab Emirates and one from the Netherlands.

A student opened fire on Thursday afternoon from the main building of the Faculty of Philosophy of Charles University on Jan Palach Square.

The motive remains unclear. Police believe that he was also behind the murder of a father and his infant daughter a week ago. Forensic investigation aims to clarify these murders based on ballistics.

Rakusan said the gunman owned his weapons legally and that he did not have a previous criminal record.

