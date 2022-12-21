New Prague man accused of sexual misconduct, domestic assault

Dec. 21—MANKATO — A New Prague man faces four felony charges related to alleged sexual misconduct and domestic violence in Mankato.

Austin Lei Poole, 28, was charged Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states a woman reported Poole had moved out of a residence Nov. 3, but called at about 2 a.m. Nov. 4 saying he was going to kick down her door and kill her. She detailed other recent instances of domestic violence, saying he prevented her from reporting them.

One incident on Sept. 24, the complaint said, involved Poole grabbing her throat and sexually assaulting her. Another on Oct. 14 reportedly involved him throwing her over his shoulder, causing her to fall and break an elbow.

The four charges against Poole include third-degree criminal sexual conduct, domestic assault by strangulation, third-degree assault and threats of violence.

