New Prague will get new post office building

Dennis Dvorak has penned six editorials in the New Prague Times about the city's need for an improved post office over the last 15 years, citing the current building's cramped conditions, inconvenient drop-off mailbox location and lack of parking, especially for people with disabilities.

"I've just taken this as my issue," he said, adding that the building has also closed multiple times in that period to deal with asbestos. "We deserve better."

This week, there was good news for Dvorak and others — including U.S. Rep. Angie Craig — who have been pushing for a new post office in the small city south of the Twin Cities. The United States Postal Service said it will either build a new post office on another New Prague site or look for an existing building that's more suitable than the current facility.

USPS is proposing a new location due to "a space deficiency" at its longtime location, a USPS news release said.

Officials are seeking a building within two miles that has 5,200 square feet and parking for at least 24 people, and taking comments on the proposed relocation for 45 days ending April 14, 2024.

"I can't tell you what a huge development this is for the city of New Prague," said Craig, who has worked to bring attention to the building's deficiencies since 2019.

Craig said she held a listening session in 2022 in New Prague where officials and residents told her about the post office's problems, adding that "this location has been just saddled and riddled with issues."

The post office has no parking lot for the public or for people with disabilities. There's street parking, but the spots designated "handicapped" are down the street instead of in front of the building. The drop-off mailbox is in an actual parking spot – and drivers have to reach across the passenger side of their vehicle to put mail in the mailbox.

The project's estimated completion date is spring 2026, Craig said, and local residents will receive a post card about USPS's plans.

Craig has also advocated for the USPS to improve mail service amid "persistent mail delays" across the south metro. In January, the inspection arm of the United States Postal Service said it will investigate delivery delays and other issues across the entire Minnesota and North Dakota postal district.

"I'm just overly excited," said New Prague Mayor Duane Jirik. "It's been a two-and-a-half year process."

The post office has been in its current location for more than 100 years, Jirik said. It's leased from an out-of-state company called American Postal Infrastructure.

Jirik said it's likely they will have to build a new facility because finding a building in town that fits the bill will be hard: "I don't think we have something big enough for them," he said.

Scott County Commissioner Barb Brekke Weckman said the post office announcement is a testament to the collaboration and perseverance of Craig, Jirik and residents.