Prairie City man arrested after fleeing from law enforcement during traffic stop

Nov. 28—LA GRANDE — A Prairie City man was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 23, by the Union County Sheriff's Office after fleeing from law enforcement during a traffic stop.

Nicholas Gibson, 31, was arrested on charges of third-degree escape and misdemeanor fleeing. He also had an active warrant for his arrest from Grant County.

Deputy Dale Flowers initiated a traffic stop for an expired registration sticker from April 2021, according to a probable cause declaration. Gibson stopped the car near T Avenue and North Fir Street then ran away. Flowers pursued Gibson while yelling, "Sheriff's office. Stop. You're under arrest."

Gibson did not stop and Flowers tackled him to the ground near North Fir Street and Jackson Avenue.

When asked why he ran, Gibson told Flowers that he thought there was a warrant out for his arrest. Gibson was out on a conditional release for an ongoing case in Grant County involving second-degree theft, according to Oregon public records. His conditional release was revoked Nov. 14, after he violated the agreement by not checking in with his release officer as directed.

Gibson has a history of theft dating back to 2013 when he was convicted in Grant County on two charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree theft and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, according to Oregon public records.

After being transported to Grande Ronde Hospital at his own request, Gibson was lodged in the Union County Jail.

He is represented by court-appointed counsel — Baker City attorney Kyra Kay Rohner. Bail has been set at $1,000, and Gibson is due in court on Dec. 14 for a plea hearing.

