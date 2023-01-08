Prairie man faces child pornography charges

Jan. 7—PRAIRIE — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office collaborated with the Mississippi Attorney General's Office Jan. 5 in a child pornography case, leading to the arrest of a 69-year-old Prairie man, who is facing several state, and potential federal, charges.

According to a Facebook post through the MCSO, Johnny Cleo Morrow, who resides alongside Staff Circle, was found to be in possession of child pornography after a search warrant was executed at his home and for his electronic devices.

"These individuals do not just view this material online and keep to themselves. Eventually, they look for ways to exploit any children that they are able to come into personal contact with. Parents, grandparents, please be vigilant. We have arrested child predators from age 20 to 70, so we can never be too careful of who our kids are spending time with. Our investigators are doing all they can to combat this type of activity not only in Monroe County, but in surrounding counties and states through online investigations. They are doing a great job! Keep it up," stated Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook in the post.

Morrow was charged with possessing child pornography, and Monroe County Justice Court Judge Adrian Haynes set his bond at $100,000.

MCSO Special Victims Unit investigators, SWAT team members and agents from the attorney general's office executed the warrant.

According to MCSO investigator Cherylann Roberson, authorities received several cyber tips involving Morrow's address, which led to the search warrant and the discovery of several pieces of child exploitation evidence.

Crook thanked the Mississippi Attorney General's Office for assistance in the recovery of evidence.