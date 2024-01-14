Prairie Trace in Gardner is Much More than a Neighborhood

Located in Gardner, KS on 175th St. just east of Interstate 35, Prairie Trace is specifically designed to be much more than a neighborhood.

Inspired by the way families shared life together on the journey along the historic trails that passed through this area in a bygone era, Prairie Trace is a community in every sense of the word.

Residents here enjoy a wealth of upscale amenities that draw people together, including a massive pool with waterslide and poolside pergola, playground, pickleball court, outdoor fireplace and barbecue grill, and walking trails. The community Homeowner’s Association also facilitates several year-round events that serve as springboards for deeper connections.

“We like to say that neighborhoods are made of streets and houses, but communities are built of people and relationships,” said Theresa Moore, who markets the community with Rosie Dearmore of Weichert, REALTORS® Welch & Co. “Folks come here from all over the Kansas City metropolitan area and further afield because we have so much to offer. This includes unbelievably great highway access which provides our residents with easy and quick drive times to a wide array of area dining, shopping, entertainment, and more. We are also very close to some of the region’s biggest employers.”

The developer carefully selected the nine esteemed Kansas City area homebuilders offering floor plans here: Gianni Homes, Wynne Homes, Calyn Homes, Classic Homes, Shepard Homes, Authentic Homes, MLM Builders, Century Homes, and Avital Homes. Each has garnered a stellar reputation for quality, excellence, and value.

Once here, prospective homebuyers will find all styles of homes, including two-story, reverse, 1.5-story, and ranch plans – all with two or three-car garages and each can be customized to fit the individual, couple, or family’s unique needs, desires, and lifestyles. Prices range from $399,900 to the $600,000s in Prairie Trace Estates and Prairie Trace Meadows.

Families with children are within close proximity to three thriving schools within the Gardner School District: Nike Elementary, Trailridge Middle, and Gardner-Edgerton High.

Brad Martens is a retired police officer and full-time Realtor with The Martens Group at Weichert, REALTORS® Welch & Company who loves to highlight Prairie Trace for his clients, particularly first responders. This is because the sales team is currently offering a special $2,000 credit for first responders. This amount can be applied as a price reduction, for upgrades, or toward closing costs.

“I am consistently working with first responders to find a quality home they can afford. Prairie Trace is always in conversation with prospective buyers seeking a new, well-built, affordable, and beautiful home. The builders at Prairie Trace along with Grata Development, take pride in their communities. You don’t need to compromise on quality and still have an affordable new home!”

Moore added to that, “Prairie Trace really is a great community in a great location. We’d love to welcome anyone ‘home’ here, where we know they will feel like it’s a community where they already belong!”

For more information, contact Theresa Moore or Rosie Dearmore with Weichert, REALTORS® Welch & Company by phone at 913-884-1888 or email at prairietracehomes@gmail.com. You can also visit the community website: PrairieTrace.com.

Prairie Trace

Location: 175th & Clare Rd., Gardner, KS 66030

Contact: Theresa Moore or Rosie Dearmore with Weichert, REALTORS® Welch & Co. at 913-884-1888

Email: prairietracehomes@gmail.com

Web: PrairieTrace.com