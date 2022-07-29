Prairie Village police seek help to find missing 75-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

Authorities were asking the public to help find a 75-year-old man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease after he was reported missing from his Prairie Village home on Thursday.

Jeffrey B. Boyer, 75, was believed to have left his home sometime before noon, Prairie Village police said in a statement Thursday night. He was seen leaving the home in a maroon 2002 Isuzu Trooper with Kansas plates: 427BEV.

Police say Boyer is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green and white checkered shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes. He may have also been wearing a baseball cap, police said.

Police were asking anyone with information regarding Boyer’s whereabouts to contact the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-6868.

