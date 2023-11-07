Prairieton Fire asks community to help honor Dave Phelps along funeral route

Nov. 6—The Prairieton Fire Department is asking the public to help honor fallen firefighter Dave Phelps by lining the route from the funeral to his final resting place Wednesday.

The funeral is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at DeBaun Springhill Chapel and burial will be in New Harmony Cemetery.

Phelps died Nov. 2 of an apparent heart attack in the line of duty while responding to a structure fire on South Power Place. He was an active member of the Prairieton Fire Department for 59 years.

He also had been Prairieton township trustee for many years.

According to the fire department, the funeral is expected to conclude about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. "We would appreciate anyone who can — line the roads for the funeral route to honor Dave."

The procession is expected to leave DeBaun Springhill Chapel, 85 E. Springhill Drive, Terre Haute) about 11:30 a.m. The department will post on its Facebook page as they leave the funeral home.

The procession will head west on Springhill to Indiana 63, then south on 63 into Prairieton, then onto Hotel (Firehouse Road) past the firehouse. It will then come back out on 63 from Kennett Drive and go south to New Harmony Cemetery.

In addition, a truck memorial has been set up at station 71 in Prairieton.

"Feel free to stop by take a photo, leave message/ flowers or just tip your hat to Dave," according to the fire department.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at DeBaun Springhill Chapel, with a memorial service conducted by the IVFA (Indiana Volunteer Firefighters' Association) at the end of visitation.

Phelps was named 'Mister IVFA' earlier this year' by the state association.

In 2015, he was among 70 volunteer firefighters in the state recognized by the Indiana General Assembly for 50 years of dedicated service to their local volunteer fire departments.

Dave Phelps obituary is on Page A2.

