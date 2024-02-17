Prairieville food truck that serves bubble teas, Korean corn dogs set to close

PRAIREVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A food truck that features a variety of bubble teas and Korean corn dogs announced on Thursday, Feb. 15 that they are closing permanently in late February.

Tastea, located on 17198 Old Jefferson Hwy. in Prairieville, released the following statement regarding the food truck’s closing:

"We extend the utmost gratitude for your continuous support and business over the past two years. It is with great difficulty that we announce that Tastea will be closing permanently on Wednesday, Feb. 28. Tastea and this community will always hold a special place in our hearts! Thank you for understanding and we can't wait to see all of you guys during our final days."

Tastea will be making an appearance at the Perkins Rowe Food Truck Round-Up on Friday, Feb. 23 from 6-8 p.m. Tastea will also be open during the week from 12-6 p.m. before their final day of operation on Wednesday, Feb. 28, according to their Facebook page.

Their menu offers a selection of different flavors of bubble teas, including almond, coconut, pineapple, strawberry, coffee and vanilla, and Korean corn dogs.

