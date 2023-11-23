Prange's Christmas displays were always anticipated Thanksgiving weekend in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN — Almost everybody remembers going down to H.C. Prange during the holiday season to see the Christmas windows at the famed department store.

The magic of animated creatures twirling and bobbing about fascinated people of all ages during the holidays.

Each year beginning in October, the windows were covered up so the H.C. Prange elves could work their magic on the displays. Then, on Thanksgiving weekend, the wraps were taken down and the fun would begin.

That tradition began in 1940. A 1940 Sheboygan Press announcement said, according to information from Beth Dippel of the Sheboygan County Historical Research Center, "Beginning tomorrow, and throughout the Holiday Season, the Windows of Christmas City will X-ray the hearts of everyone you know."

Throwback: Sheboygan site on Eighth Street, now storefronts and apartments, was once a tannery and gathering spot

FILE - An H.C. Prange advertisement in the, Wednesday, November 26, 1958, edition of The Sheboygan Press featured an illustration with the wonder of Christmas.

The mechanical Christmas animations were featured in Prange's advertising copy in the Wednesday, Nov. 26, 1958, edition of the Sheboygan Press as it proclaimed: "In Sheboygan, it's traditional as turkey to see Prange's Christmas windows on Thanksgiving Day. Everyone in the family, including grandma and grandpop will be especially delighted with this year's peek into Storybook Land. Perhaps your favorite character will be portrayed … so make it a part of your family's Thanksgiving Day festivities to visit 8th and Wisconsin Avenue and see Prange's mechanical window display."

During the war years, there were no mechanical Christmas displays, but instead the windows at Prange's were filled with toys and beautiful things that made great gifts. The mechanical displays returned in 1948 and again captured the imagination of everybody.

In 1950, a huge circus train was center stage for the event. In 1972, Bruce the Talking Spruce entered the scene. Later, when Plaza 8 was built, a special Mrs. Santa in the Gingerbread house display appeared. It featured craft items and tree ornaments.

Throwback: ‘Greatest demonstration’ in Sheboygan’s history came in 1918 at the end of World War I

FILE - An elf operates a packaging machine at a Holiday Memories display the Sheboygan County Historical Museum, Saturday, November 30, 2019, in Sheboygan, Wis.

Later, some of the holiday events began to take place at Memorial Mall after that facility opened.

Fortunately, many of the original animated characters are still with us, lovingly cared for by the elves who work at the Sheboygan County Historical Museum. Holiday Memories 2023 will rekindle the pangs of nostalgia we all feel when looking over these vintage displays. The museum will open its doors for this year's version Nov. 24 when Sheboygan's tradition continues.

Gary C. Klein can be reached at 920-453-5149 or gklein@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @leicaman99.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Prange's Christmas window display in Sheboygan was highly anticipated