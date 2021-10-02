Prank call leads to Nettleton High School lockdown, student taken into custody

Oct. 1—TUPELO — The Nettleton School District was temporarily placed on lockdown, Friday, after a student falsely reported shots fired near the campus as part of a prank.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, a male student was taken to juvenile detention center and will remain in custody until Monday, when charges will be determined at a youth court hearing.

In a Facebook video posted Friday afternoon, Johnson said a 911 call was received around noon about a possible threat near Nettleton School involving a weapon. Once the Lee County Sheriff's Department received the information, it notified a school resource officer at Nettleton who alerted school officials.

For security purposes, the school was placed on lockdown.

The Lee County Sheriff's Department, patrol deputies, Nettleton Police Department and surrounding agencies searched the school to ensure the safety of children and staff. Once there, officials determined that the call came from within the school and was made by a student.

"This seems to be, at this point, a prank call that will be taken very, very seriously," Johnson said in the Facebook video.

The sheriff said no weapon was found and no one was in danger at any point.

The sheriff's department is warning individuals not to make prank calls because they are "just as serious as the actual event."

"So don't do a prank call," the sheriff said.

