Prankster made a funny flyer for open Chiefs wide receiver tryouts after Thursday’s loss

Pete Grathoff
·2 min read
0

The biggest downside for a team that loses the NFL Kickoff Game is that 0-1 record to start the season.

Then there’s the fact that there are nearly three days until the next NFL game, which means the losing team is often in an unwanted spotlight.

So it is with the Chiefs, who lost 21-20 to the Lions on Thursday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs’ wide receivers were widely criticized by fans on social media for a number of dropped passes in the game.

But it seems that one fan sought to help* the team with its problem in Thursday’s game.

*Well, perhaps that should say “help” the Chiefs.

Yahoo Sports shared a video of a flyer that apparently was found in Kansas City. It was advertising “Wide Receiver Tryouts” and included the Chiefs’ logo.

These were the job perks:

  • Be on TV!

  • Fun work environment

  • Best QB in the world

  • Weekly pay: $41,667 (minimum)

And there were these requirements:

  • Be able to catch

  • Dislike drops

  • Available to travel on Sun + occasional Mon. or Thur.

There was this email address: helppatrick@chiefs.com.

Funny stuff, right? That salary is actually a little lower than what a player would be paid because the NFL minimum is $750,000 this season.

Still, this is clever and it was shared by Yahoo Sports, who may have been behind the prank.

That was just one of the jokes made about the receivers on social media. Here are some of the other things that were shared.

Recommended Stories