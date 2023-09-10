Prankster made a funny flyer for open Chiefs wide receiver tryouts after Thursday’s loss

The biggest downside for a team that loses the NFL Kickoff Game is that 0-1 record to start the season.

Then there’s the fact that there are nearly three days until the next NFL game, which means the losing team is often in an unwanted spotlight.

So it is with the Chiefs, who lost 21-20 to the Lions on Thursday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs’ wide receivers were widely criticized by fans on social media for a number of dropped passes in the game.

But it seems that one fan sought to help* the team with its problem in Thursday’s game.

*Well, perhaps that should say “help” the Chiefs.

Yahoo Sports shared a video of a flyer that apparently was found in Kansas City. It was advertising “Wide Receiver Tryouts” and included the Chiefs’ logo.

These were the job perks:

Be on TV!

Fun work environment

Best QB in the world

Weekly pay: $41,667 (minimum)

And there were these requirements:

Be able to catch

Dislike drops

Available to travel on Sun + occasional Mon. or Thur.

There was this email address: helppatrick@chiefs.com.

Funny stuff, right? That salary is actually a little lower than what a player would be paid because the NFL minimum is $750,000 this season.

Still, this is clever and it was shared by Yahoo Sports, who may have been behind the prank.

Who's showing up to the Chiefs WR tryouts? pic.twitter.com/OZ2Mo9b146 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 8, 2023

That was just one of the jokes made about the receivers on social media. Here are some of the other things that were shared.

Chiefs receivers tonight pic.twitter.com/W07yxMATe6 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) September 8, 2023

Chief receivers... pic.twitter.com/euVSl6uBeT — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) September 8, 2023

Chiefs wide receivers when it’s time to catch a ball pic.twitter.com/u6dPkvEnCr — West Africa Von (@SunshineVonn) September 8, 2023

Chiefs Receivers pic.twitter.com/jezMtFCYEm — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) September 8, 2023

Locker room footage of Andy Reid looking at Kadarius Toney and the other Chiefs wide receivers pic.twitter.com/MHS1UxYL3p — ConquerYourDraft (@conquerthedraft) September 9, 2023