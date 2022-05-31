Prankster at NRA event thanks CEO for ‘all your thoughts and all your prayers’

A comedian crashed the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) convention on Saturday to sarcastically thank its chief executive for “all of your thoughts and all of your prayers” — comments that came days after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 21 people dead.

“Whenever there’s a mass shooting, they all say that Wayne LaPierre isn’t doing enough to stop these mass shootings, and even implying that Wayne LaPierre has played a part in making it easier for these shooters to get guns, to get weapons,” comedian Jason Selvig said to an auditorium audience that included the NRA executive.

“You heard it after Las Vegas. You heard it after Pulse nightclub in Orlando. You heard it after Columbine. You heard it after Parkland. You heard it after Virginia Tech. You heard it after Sandy Hook. You heard it after El Paso. You heard it after Buffalo,” he continued. “You kept hearing that Wayne LaPierre isn’t doing enough and frankly, that’s not true. The NRA under Wayne LaPierre’s leadership has provided thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families.”

“… I’m asking everyone in this room to think. To pray. Give your thoughts and your prayers and your thoughts and your prayers and your prayers and your thoughts, and if we give enough of these thoughts and these prayers, these mass shootings will stop,” he added later.

Some in the audience clapped after Selvig left the microphone.

The comedian was mocking responses given by organizations and politicians that offered “thoughts and prayers” after deadly shootings but would not commit to legislative solutions to address the recurrence of mass shootings in schools and other public settings.

Selvig’s comments came just days after the shooting in Uvalde left 19 children and two adults dead. Shortly after turning 18 years old earlier this month, the suspect is reported to have legally purchased two rifles.

Prior to the shooting, the NRA had already scheduled the convention in Houston, which included speakers like former President Trump. Shortly after the shooting, the NRA confirmed it would still be holding its convention despite the incident.

“Although an investigation is underway and facts are still emerging, we recognize this was the act of a lone, deranged criminal. As we gather in Houston, we will reflect on these events, pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members, and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure,” the NRA said in a statement.

The remarks come as a number of gun violence proposals will be taken up for consideration by House Democrats in hopes on moving them to the floor for a vote soon.

