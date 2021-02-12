Prankster who stuck cup to face for ‘Gorilla Glue challenge’ ends up in hospital

Lenise Martin, a prankster who glued a plastic cup to his face (Fox 26)

A prankster who stuck a plastic cup to his face with Gorilla Glue went to hospital in Los Angeles after copying a TikTok influencer whose struggle to remove the permanent adhesive from her hair went viral.

Tessica Brown, from Louisiana, finally had the glue removed from her hair on Wednesday, after a plastic surgeon in Los Angeles applied a homemade solvent to wash-out the Gorilla Glue, which she used instead of hair spray about a month ago, as the New York Times reported.

She admitted last week that she turned to social media “to see if somebody out there could tell me what I can use to get this off my head,” in a TikTok video that went viral, and after failed attempts to remove the adhesive at home.

Lenise Martin, also originally from Louisiana, believed the TikTok influencer exaggerated claims she required a surgeon to unstick her hair, and set-out to prove Ms Brown wrong.

“I wanted to see if she was serious. I didn’t think it was that strong, you know. I’ve used it on different things around the house you know, minor things, and it never really worked for me,” Mr Martin told Fox News 26 on Thursday.

“I don’t know what it was, if Gorilla Glue needed an upgrade or something, you know,“ the prankster added, before saying the adhesive was “not something to play with”.

A Facebook video showed the 37 year-old prankster apply the same Gorilla Glue used by Ms Brown to the rim of a plastic cup, which he then stuck to his face, and covered his nose.

According to reports, the video ended when Mr Martin appeared to realise that the cup was stuck to his face - causing him to attend an emergency room, where the cup was carefully peeled off his face. He has been told to cover his lips until the skin is heeled.

“I didn’t expect it to stick like that,” he told Fox News 26. “I didn’t understand the whole situation [with Ms Brown] and I went and tried it, and it didn’t turn out well.”

Responding to Ms Brown’s story, Gorilla Glue said in a statement on social media that "We are aware of the situation and we are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair.”

"This is a unique situation because this product s not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent,” the brand added.

Some social media users have since started referring to Ms Brown and Mr Martin’s actions as being part of a “Gorilla Glue challenge”, despite the company’s warnings against use on the human body.

