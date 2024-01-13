Prankster Tries To Give Ron DeSantis Participation Trophy At Iowa Event

A prankster interrupted an Iowa campaign event for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Saturday by handing him a “participation trophy.”

DeSantis, who is in Iowa with hopes of landing the Republican presidential nomination, was speaking at a town hall when he was interrupted by Davram Stiefler of the progressive comedy duo The Good Liars, video captured by reporters showed.

📍Atlantic, Iowa — a man came up to DeSantis at his town hall & tried to hand him a participation trophy. He said DeSantis he “probably won’t win the election.” He also called DeSantis “our favorite snowflake.” pic.twitter.com/fTEY9Y4kM9 — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) January 13, 2024

“Governor DeSantis, I want to present to you this participation trophy,” Stiefler said to laughter from the audience. “Now, probably not gonna win the election, right? But we’re proud of you for trying.”

DeSantis responded, “I don’t need participation trophies. Sorry, buddy.” He did not accept the award.

“He’s special, he’s unique, and he’s our little snowflake,” Stiefler told the crowd before being ushered off.

The Democratic and Republican Iowa Caucuses will take place Monday evening. A Suffolk University poll released Thursday showed that among 500 likely caucus-goers in Iowa, 54% said former President Donald Trump is their first pick for the Republican nominee. Hayley came in at 20%, and DeSantis at just 13%.

