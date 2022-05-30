  • Oops!
Prankster Trolls NRA Head Wayne LaPierre To His Face In Front Of All His Pals

Ed Mazza
·1 min read
NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre was trolled right to his face at the NRA convention in Houston as some of his biggest supporters looked on.

Not everyone caught what was happening in the stunt by the Good Liars, aka progressive pranksters Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler.

Selvig got a speaking slot at the NRA Members Meeting on Saturday, where members can speak for and against various issues facing the gun group, and gave what at first seemed like a defense of LaPierre.

It soon got very uncomfortable for LaPierre as Selvig rattled off a lengthy list of mass shootings, then mockingly praised him for offering “thoughts and prayers” for each.

Not everyone caught the sarcasm. When Selvig finished speaking, many in the room applauded:

LaPierre has come under increasing criticism, and not just from those who oppose the NRA’s agenda. Former chief of staff Joshua Smith said in 2020 that the organization under LaPierre’s leadership is “rife with fraud and corruption.”

CBS News reports that the group’s revenue plunged 23 percent from 2016 to 2020 amid the allegations of mismanagement under LaPierre.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

