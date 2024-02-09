Pratt: We’ve become spoiled to freedom

“Please, a little fresh air,” I mutter as I open a small window upstairs in my lair. It’s February and I’m needing an open window?

I have a strong feeling that the entire country needs a breath of fresh air as we watch the continuing “legalized” violence occurring in the streets of New York City from illegal “guests” we are asked to support with our taxes.

Beth Pratt

I think I know what happened a good many years ago that created this mess. We became such a humane population that we did away with restraining those who once put into asylums for the insane because of their penchant for sudden violence against other humans. Instead, we elected them to political offices in our largest cities, and their descendants are now running the show.

Consequently, these people thrived by rewarding themselves with “new” styles of reproducing and parenting by introducing young children into the “law” of the jungle as early as possible. We put them in “nursery schools” at the mercy of whatever new fads in childcare were dominant. Or we just turned them out on the streets to learn from experience rather than parental guidance.

As soon as they were out of diapers, many released them to the streets to learn from older adolescents how to survive the law of the jungle on city streets. Oh, there were holdouts, those odd people who thought God exists and provided instructions such as teaching children by personal example to become law-abiding, compassionate people who honor ten simple guidelines for success in life.

We removed those instructions from courthouse walls across the country. How we thrived as soon as the old fogies died off and the “liberated” could reset the law of the jungle that says survival of the biggest, baddest, hungriest is what matters.

Throwing aside self-discipline and other forms of personal responsibility to have a good time has a sordid history. It may require getting into the attitude with some really “fun, recreational medications” that can help. You sleep off your problems and enjoy homelessness, hunger and other yearnings. What people once called homelessness is freedom, so say campers claiming residence on the streets of our cities.

The next step, of course, is to open the retail industry to a new concept – take whatever you like from our shelves. In the process, smash a few things or anyone who gets in your way. And to dissenters who try to defend property rights, we demand they be jailed for theft of public property.

Imprisonment is only for the law-abiding public. If you doubt my words, just listen, read or view a broad variety in news reports of what is happening in our biggest cities across the nation. Others will warn you to choose a “side” or “winner” and ignore any dissension.

Politics often seems like a “Super Bowl” football game in which we choose the “team” we like and cheer whatever it takes to win. Historians know that throughout the centuries, this passive/active attitude can be deadly to any hopes of freedom. We’ve become so spoiled to freedom, I note, that we fail to take note when it is being stolen from us bit by bit.

Literally, we have more information at our fingertips than ever before in history. It would be a shame should we ignore it until we lose the freedom supported by a unique document that grants us the privileges we take for granted as upheld by the Constitution of the United States of America.

Our forefathers were not perfect people, but they had endured and knew enough of the hardships of history to recognize an opportune time to set forth a ship of freedom unknown to mankind. They determined craft a government “of, by and for” the people instead of only the privileged few.

To maintain it demands citizen involvement and knowledge. The cost is constant attention and work to keep such hard-won freedom in place. To betray it is to abandon all those who place their lives in jeopardy to guard it. Instead of turning an election into a “popularity of personality” contest, study the issues to define who is best equipped to lead us out of the morass of hungry predators lining up to destroy what has been a beacon of freedom to the entire world.

The biblical basis is established, not because its people are better than others, but because basic demands of humanity focus on God’s guidance for life, a war on evil known as “The Ten Commandments,” a summary of how mankind is to live in peace.

In essence, it is an on-going spiritual war. We are encircled by those hungry to serve themselves the rich bounty that they believe will ensue with the destruction of the United States of America.

Beth Pratt retired as religion editor from the Avalanche-Journal after 25 years. You can email her at beth.pratt@cheerful.com.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Pratt: We’ve become spoiled to freedom