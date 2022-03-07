Prattville man indicted on capital murder charges in deaths of his pregnant wife, unborn son

PRATTVILLE — A Prattville man has been indicted on capital murder charges in connection with the October fatal shooting of his pregnant wife and the death of the couple's unborn son.

Hunter James Tatum, 25, faces capital murder charges along with two other murder charges; the murder of Summer Tatum, 26, his wife, and the murder of another person while having the intent of killing someone else, confirmed Chief Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson. The capital murder charge is because of the murder of two or more people in the same criminal act. It's not unusual to have multiple charges in a capital case.

Summer Tatum, who was pregnant, died after she was shot in the early hours of Monday, October 18, 2021.

Summer Tatum was six months pregnant when she was shot twice in the head in the couple's home on Sunset Court just after midnight on Oct. 18. The unborn child would have been a boy, and he was going to be named Everett.

Summer Tatum was taken to a Montgomery hospital and the baby was delivered in an emergency procedure, but the baby did not survive.

The state will be seeking the death penalty.

"If the facts surrounding this case do not rise to the level of the death penalty, we don't need to have the death penalty in the state of Alabama," Robinson said.

Tatum has remained in the Autauga Metro Jail, charged with two counts of murder and under a $400,000 cash bond, since his arrest shortly after the shooting. He could not be reached for comment.

His attorney J. Taylor declined to comment.

Hunter Tatum during a preliminary hearing at the Autauga County Courthouse in Prattville, Ala., on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Tatum is accused of murdering his pregnant wife.

Following the indictments, the state is asking Tatum be given no bond, standard in a capital case.

Testimony during Tatum's first court appearance and a preliminary hearing, brought out that the couple had been arguing over the weekend.

"Hunter Tatum executed his six months pregnant wife, by shooting her twice in the back of her head. That evil act led to the deaths of Summer and their unborn son," Robinson said after the preliminary hearing.

During the first appearance, Tatum's attorney at the time argued self-defense on behalf of Tatum, saying Summer Tatum had reached for a gun during the argument.

Also during the preliminary hearing, testimony by a Prattville Police Department investigator brought out that the security cameras in and around the couple's home, and an outside security camera of a next door neighbor's home captured images and video of the moments before the shooting.

Summer Tatum could be heard on the footage begging for her life and the life of her child, the testimony revealed.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson talks with friends of shooting victim Summer Tatum before the first court appearance of Hunter Tatum at the Autauga County Courthouse in Prattville, Ala., on Thursday October 21, 2021. Hunter Tatum is being charged in the shooting death of his wife and unborn child.

The case worked through the grand jury process rather quickly. The Autauga County Grand Jury wrapped up deliberations on Thursday. The grand jury meets twice a year in Autauga County.

Generally, if would take a year to 18 months for a capital murder case to go before a grand jury in the county.

Reports from the Alabama Department of Forensics were returned sooner than expected, Robinson said.

"No one was more surprised than we were when the reports came back so soon," Robinson said. "So we presented as soon as we could."

