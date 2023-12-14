Prattville man jailed on Montgomery murder charge

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a 31-year-old Prattville man with murder.

Officers named Travis Mims as a suspect in the May 6, 2022, shooting death of Michael Cook, 45, Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email. Cook was also from Prattville.

Montgomery homicide detectives served Mims on Nov. 18, 2022, while he was in custody of the Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.

Mims was transported to the Montgomery County jail without a bond Tuesday.

Officers are not releasing any more information related to the case, Coleman said in the email.

Travis Mims is charged with the murder of Michael Cook.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Prattville man in Montgomery jail with no bond