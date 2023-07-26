Prattville man pleads guilty in beating death of stepdaughter

PRATTVILLE – A Prattville man has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in the fatal beating death of his adult stepdaughter and has received close to the maximum prison time.

Michael Lynn Slayton, 59, was originally indicted in September on murder charges in the death of Shatora Johnson, 36, court records show. He has pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges, court records show. Circuit Judge Bill Lewis sentenced him to 19 years in prison.

The maximum sentence for manslaughter is 20 years, compared to the maximum of 99 years to life for a murder conviction.

Johnson's family approved the plea deal, said District Attorney CJ Robinson.

"We had extensive discussions with the family, some of whom traveled from California for the trial," he said. "Slayton's age was a major consideration given his recommended sentence. We talked about how the trial likely would go and they approved the plea negotiations."

Slayton has remained in the Autauga Metro Jail under a bond of $250,000 since his arrest in August 2021. He will receive credit for time served.

Johnson and Slayton shared a home in the 200 block of U.S. 82 East, records show. On Aug. 12, 2021, Prattville Fire Department medics went to the home and found Johnson unresponsive. She was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, where she later died.

Johnson suffered "severe hemorrhaging" of her brain as a result of the beating, court records show. Johnson sent photos of herself showing injuries to her face and neck to family and friends after the beating telling them Slayton beat her "...for staying out too late," court records show.

