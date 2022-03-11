Prattville man pleads guilty to two child sex charges, faces no jail time

WETUMPKA — A Prattville man has pleaded guilty to child-sex charges.

James Richard Cobb, 69, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual misconduct involving children under the age of 12, court records show. He was arrested in September 2020, by the Prattville Police Department on a charge of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

He entered his plea before Circuit Judge Sibley Reynolds, who sentenced him to two years probation and court-ordered counseling.

Cobb will have to register as a sex offender.

"He stood in open court before a judge and admitted to what he did," said Assistant District Attorney Mandy Johnson. "And he is now a registered sex offender, which will follow him the rest of his life."

The victims and their families were consulted before the plea offer was made, she said.

"The parents of the victims were very concerned about their children having to testify in open court, they did not want to put them through that," Johnson said. "The parents approved the plea agreement."

