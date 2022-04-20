Prattville manslaughter case: Woman gets 20 years after shooting man in the face in 2019

PRATTVILLE — A Prattville woman was sentenced to the maximum prison term for her manslaughter conviction in the 2019 fatal shooting death of her boyfriend during an emotional proceeding.

Circuit Judge Bill Lewis Jr. on Wednesday handed down the sentence for Sarah Melissa Fish, 43, of the 1300 block of Mets Court. She was convicted in December of the lesser charge or manslaughter. She was originally charged and indicted on murder counts in the Aug. 29, 2019 shooting of her boyfriend, Jason Alan Bobyarchick, 34, of the same address.

Lewis noted that the voluntary guidelines called for a maximum of 14 years in prison. Then he sentenced her to the maximum allowable sentence of 20 years.

"The law requires the judge explain why they went outside of the voluntary guidelines," Lewis said. "This court believes that if you go to your bedroom, get a gun, return and then shoot someone in the face, 14 years is not enough."

"I can't explain to anyone who has not lost a child what kind of hole it leaves," said Valerie Maradie, Bobyarchick's mother. "It is just so senseless. I don't understand, I can't understand why this went down. It wasn't self-defense, it wasn't aggravated.

"I never got to say goodbye."

Evidence during the trial showed Fish shot Bobyarchick in the face following an episode of domestic violence.

Kaylan Maradie, Bobyarchick's younger sister, told the court she struggles with his death.

"Jason was a gentle soul, he always protected me growing up," she said. "Every day feels less full, less inspired. There is no fixing my broken heart."

"To Jason's family, there are insufficient words to explain your loss," Fish said, choking back tears. "There are also insufficient words for an apology. I am deeply sorry. if I could change it I would."

When defense attorney J. Taylor spoke before the sentence was handed down, he talked of Fish's taking accountability in the case.

"But did she?" Lewis asked visibly frustrated, cutting Taylor off in mid-comment. "It would have been nice before she went back to that bedroom, got a gun and shot this man in the face if she would have thought about it then.

"Everyone is always remorseful at their sentencing. I heard his mother say 'senseless'. This was malicious. It was evil."

