Prattville mayor makes police report after altercation with teen over littering

PRATTVILLE — Mayor Bill Gillespie Jr. signed a police report earlier this week after getting involved in an altercation with teenagers over littering.

A teenaged passenger in another car threw a bottle at Gillespie's car, a 2004 BMW, causing damage to the windshield and door mirror, police reports show. No arrests have been made and the mayor hopes the matter will be handled by the young man's parents.

He filed the misdemeanor criminal mischief report Monday for the incident that took place in the 1700 block of East Main Street at 11 a.m. He had just left a business.

"I saw a car throw out trash — a significant amount of trash — onto the street," he said. "I pulled up to them at a red light, told them they should be ashamed of themselves, that we don't do that sort of thing in Prattville. And told them I had contacted police."

Bill Gillespie Jr.

That's when a teenager allegedly got out of the passenger side of the other vehicle and threw a plastic bottle at Gillespie's car. Police pulled the other vehicle over a short while later, said Police Chief Mark Thompson.

"I have spoken with the young man's mother and she assures me that he understands he made a very poor decision," Gillespie said. "Hopefully he can learn from his mistake, and we can handle this in this fashion."

He added that at this time he doesn't want to sign a warrant in the case. The car received more than $1,700 in damages, Thompson said.

Gillespie was treated just like anyone else who came in to sign a report, he added.

For his part, Gillespie isn't planning on changing his ways, if he sees littering in the future.

"Littering affects us all," he said. "Prattville is a clean city. We are a safe city. I'll speak up again if I see littering in the future.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Prattville mayor makes police report after altercation with teens