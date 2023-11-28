Prattville PD seeks help in solving teen's death

PRATTVILLE ‒ District Attorney CJ Robinson ended a Tuesday morning news conference with a direct plea to the public: “Help us take a killer off the street."

Kylen Smith, 16, of Prattville was shot about noon on Aug. 6 in the 600 block of Covered Bridge Parkway, said Sgt. Ariel Davis, of the Prattville Police Department’s investigations division. No arrest has been made. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers announced that it is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for Kylen’s death.

“A loss to one of us is a loss to all of us,” Robinson said. “This young man is gone way too soon, and it should hurt us.”

Kylen’s family was at the news conference but did not speak and requested to not be interviewed. Robinson said that Thanksgiving has passed and the holiday season continues without their son.

“For Kylen’s family there is an empty chair at the table,” Robinson said. “But at another table a chair is filled, a chair where a killer sits. If you know something, or you think you know something, call us. Sometimes the smallest piece of information leads to a break in a case.”

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson and District Attorney C.J. Robinson talk with the family of Kylen Smith after a news conference Tuesday in Prattville at the site where Kylen Smith was killed. The Prattville Police Department and the DA’s office are asking for help in finding information related to his death.

Aug. 6 was a blistering hot day in Prattville with the temperature climbing above 100 degrees by mid-day. Officers and firemedics with the Prattville Fire Department were sent to Covered Bridge Parkway on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and began life-saving measures but to no avail, Davis said.

Kylen was found lying in the street. A witness reported a male dressed in black, including a black hoodie, walking near the area at the time. Davis said evidence points to Kylen having been walking at the time he was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prattville police at 334-595-0208 or investigators at 334-595-0250. Or callers can remain anonymous and call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

A makeshift memorial to Kylen Smith stands Tuesday in Prattville at the site where Smith was killed.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Prattville PD seeks help in solving teen's death