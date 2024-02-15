Prattville police charge Montgomery officer with 'swatting' calls

PRATTVILLE − The Prattville Police Department has arrested a Montgomery officer on six misdemeanor charges of filing a false report, also known as “swatting."

Christopher Eugene Sanspree Jr., 23, was arrested Feb. 7 and is accused of calling Autauga E-911 six times and reporting a false call, said Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson. Sanspree was released on bonds totaling $6,000. He is a Montgomery police officer and was arrested while on duty with cooperation of MPD, Thompson said.

An email seeking comment from MPD about Sanspree’s employment status was not immediately returned.

The calls started in October and continued through December. The calls seemed outlandish, but Thompson said they had to be taken seriously.

“We got calls of someone running down the street with a machete, another one of a subject apparently shot,” Thompson said. “We knew the calls were probably false when they came in, but we had to respond and treat them like they were real calls.”

Other calls reported vehicle break-ins, and people in the street bleeding.

That took away officers and resources needed for actual patrol and other duties, he said. As the calls continued, investigators started tracking phone numbers and found one was assigned to a Montgomery police officer.

“We knew we were dealing with swatting calls, but how far did it go?” he said of the early stages of the investigation. “Were they doing this to find out how we responded to calls. How long it took us to respond? Were they setting up our officers for an ambush? That’s taken place before on swatting calls.”

Sanspree was contacted and given the chance to turn himself in but gave excuses and didn't show up, Thompson said.

“When we found out what we had, and who we had, we contacted MPD,” Thompson said. “They told us they would do whatever we needed and cooperated fully. When he didn’t turn himself in, we contacted them. They said, ‘He’s working tonight, come get him.’

“They had pulled him out of the patrol meeting and we picked him up.”

Thompson was blunt when describing his reaction when he found out a police officer was the suspect.

“It pissed us off!” he said. “It would piss us off if it was kids making these false reports. As officers we take an oath to serve and protect. He didn’t live up to his oath. It hurts the image of the good officers out there when something like this happens.”

Sanspree allegedly admitted to making the calls.

“He said he and his brother had done it growing up. He called it fun,” Thompson said.

The Prattville investigation showed calls from that number being made to law enforcement agencies in Massachsetts, Wyoming and as close as the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

“We have contacted those agencies with what we have found,” the chief said. “If they want to pursue charges we’ll cooperate with what we have found so far.”

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Prattville police charge Montgomery officer with 'swatting' calls