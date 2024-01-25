Prattville police use quirky social media posts to humanize officers

The day University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced his retirement, a post on the Prattville Police Department's Facebook page celebrated Saban's legacy while noting "we won’t be accepting nor filing any reports for the ‘death of a dynasty’ or missing persons reports… you can go to the University of Alabama Police Dept. for that.”

The department was holding firearms qualifications recently at its range south of the city, and sounds of gunfire could be heard in different areas of Prattville. “If you heard what sounded like World War III coming from the hills near downtown this morning, be advised that all is well on the southern front,” a post on the page reads.

The lighthearted communications may seem out of the ordinary given the overall impression of law enforcement being, well, serious-minded. Stuffy even. But it's all part of the plan, said the city's top cop.

“We decided to introduce a little humor where we can, to show folks that we are human,” said PPD Chief Mark Thompson. “There are times when you can use humor, and there are times when the subject is serious and we play it straight. We want the public to know that we can enjoy a good laugh, that we are approachable.

“Maybe it helps to break down that wall a bit.”

The department's Facebook page posts bulletins on weather and road conditions, congratulations on officer promotions, and other public safety advisories. But there are nuggets of humor sprinkled among the more serious topics.

On Dec. 3, unbeaten Florida State was not selected among the final four teams in the college football playoffs for the national championship. “For any Florida State fans in our area, please refrain from coming to the PD to report ‘stolen opportunities,'” a PPD post reads. “We have no jurisdiction over the CFP.”

The posts aren’t the talk of the town, yet, but they have garnered some attention.

“Somebody showed me the one about Coach Saban, and I broke up,” said Dennis Coleman “I’m an Auburn fan, so maybe I enjoyed it a little too much. But hey, if you can give somebody a reason to smile then go for it, I say.”

That’s music to Thompson’s ears. He’s a seasoned cop with a well-cultivated no nonsense reputation. When displeased, he can give you a look that would curdle milk.

“Life isn’t all doom and gloom all the time,” he said. “If we can use a little humor every now and then, what does it hurt?”

Thompson balked at identifying the author of the posts. However, all posts are cleared by someone in the command staff before the button is pushed.

“We are still the police department,” Thompson deadpanned, reverting to character.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Prattville police use quirky social media posts to humanize officers